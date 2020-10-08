OBINNA EZUGWU

Eight individuals were killed in a gas explosion that occurred in Baruwa community, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State in the early hours of Thursday.

The explosion, which reportedly emanated from the Best Roof Cooking Gas, occurred around 6am, razing houses, shops and primary school.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the agency’s emergency response unit had been deployed in the area.

“The explosion occurred and the agency activated a response plan. Initial disaster assessment is as follows: casualties still being assessed but eight fatalities have been identified so far, 25 houses that are mostly bungalows, 16 lock-up shops and one primary school have been affected,” he said.

“Firefighters and rescue workers are operating at the incident scene. The gas emission has been identified and curtailed. Damping down is ongoing. Post-disaster assessment will be carried out and further updates provided.”