Adebayo Obajemu

In a keenly contested election, OlumideIn Akpata has emerged winner of the Nigerian Bar Association’s (NBA) national elections, after trumping two other contestants who are Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

This is a landmark event according to findings by this newspaper, as the win makes him the NBA’s first non-SAN President in years.

Akpata won the election with a total of 9,891 votes of the total 18,256 ballots cast, while his closest rival, Babatunde Ajibade (SAN) polled 4,328 votes and Dele Adesina (SAN) polled 3,982 votes.

The election commenced at exactly 11 am on Wednesday, July 29, and ended at 11 pm on Thursday, July 30. It was a virtual voting process where registered members of the association logged into the National Officers Electionwebpage with their Supreme court numbers and cast their votes.

Right from Wednesday night when the elections started, Akpata maintained the lead with more than 50% of the votes at every quarter-hourly update, and he maintained the lead up to the close of the election at 11pm on Thursday.

About 29,636 eligible voters were registered, and the election committee sent the voting link to the registered members via emails and sms.

This result represents a sudden change in the order, as Akpata is now the first non-SAN to lead the Nigerian Bar Association in years. Feedback from members of the NBA indicates that there has been a long-standing hunger for a paradigm shift. And now it appears many of the association’s members have a good reason to be excited.