Olubadan: Gov. Makinde drops bombshell on new laws over traditional stool

At last, the installation of the new Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, was eventually carried out at the weekend, which brought to an end the controversies surrounding whether his installation would be or not, over his perceived health issues.

Before Oba Olakulehin’s coronation at the weekend, the ancient town of Ibadan was tensed over his fitness to mount the throne, causing a series of rifts among the chiefs and even in the government circle.

Even the governor of the State, Engineer Seyi Makinde drawn into the crisis, when he made what was described as a volatile statement, during the final burial of the late Oba Lekan Balogun, by saying that Oba Olakulehin would be installed “when he is physically fit”, which got many angry.

The reactions and anger of the people, especially prominent citizens of Ibadanland, made the governor to change the tune and had to accelerate the process and the arrangements for the coronation, which took place at the weekend.

However, after the traditional rites of the installation ceremony, the official presentation of staff of office, which was witnessed by many important dignitaries including the Sultan of Sokoto, the Oni of Ife, other traditional rulers across the country, top government officials, and the representatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gov. Makinde of Oyo State, who is an indigene of Ibadanland, invoked the legal authority under the Chiefs Law of Oyo State, as he emphasized the symbolic authority bestowed upon Oba Olakulehin, who now succeeds late Oba Lekan Balogun, the 42nd Olubadan, who died at 81 after reigning for two years.

But despite the joyful mood at the coronation event, the joy of some indigenes was tempered, when it was discovered that the Chieftaincy declaration of Ibadan has, again, been tampered with by the governor of the State.

The people and the dignitaries at the event were taken aback and wondered why Gov. Makinde chose that glorious occasion to throw his bomb shell about the new amendment to the Ibadan Chieftaincy Law of 1957. His new amendment would be the third after late governor Abiola Ajimobi installed the high chiefs of Olubadan in council to the position of Obas with beaded crown, a situation, which has never happened before in the history of Ibadan land. Ibadan used to have only one oba, which is the Olubadan, who is regarded as supreme and the paramount ruler.

When Makinde too came, he did his alterations to give full authority to the beaded crown Obas in Olubadan in council. This latest amendment has not, however, been taken kindly by the people of Ibadanland, who believed that it was not in good faith, but vindictive to prevent one of the High Chiefs, especially, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, who stood fast as the only High Chief in Olubadan in council, who has maintained his stand that he would not wear any crown rather than that of the Olubadan.

Governor Makinde at the coronation of Oba Olakulehin, clandestinely, released the new gazette, relating to the amendment, which shows clearly that he was targeting a particular person from becoming Olubadan, if it eventually becomes his turn and he is still alive, after the demise of the present Olubadan.

Business Hallmark gathered that there was no doubt the move by Makinde with the tone of the new amendment was aimed at the former governor of the State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, who people believed Makinde did not forgive because he bluntly refused to back his second term in office in 2023.

The new amendment is already causing ripples and just 48 hours after it was made known. Going by the document, Section 4 of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration stipulates that, “The person, who may be proposed as a candidate by the Line, whose turn it is to fill a vacancy in the office of the Olubadan, shall be the most Senior (High) Chief in that Line.”

But in Section 4 of the new gazetted amendment to the law titled the New Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration, the clause, which indicates “the most Senior (High) Chief in that Line” has been replaced with “the most Senior Beaded Crown Oba in that Line.”

This new clause in the amendment is what is causing tongues to wag, because of all the High Chiefs in Olubadan in council and King Markers, only Ladoja refused to wear a beaded crown, arguing that it was not proper as it is against the tradition of Ibadanland for a person, who is a potential Olubadan to be given a different crown along the line.

It was however, noticed that many people, who were at the coronation of Oba Olakulehin, where Makinde chose to announce the new amendment, which some people claimed was secretly out into the brochure of the ceremony, were not happy, and it was as if the governor was determined to hurt those, who were directly affected in the new law on that joyful day.

An inside source informed Business Hallmark that special order was handed down to those in charge of the coronation, especially those handling the printing of the programme, that they must ensure that “no copy is left, without the Gazette containing the amendments put into it.”

This new development has opened a new chapter in the Chieftaincy battle in Ibadanland and, which ought to have come to an end after the installation of Oba Olakulehin at the weekend.

Although the atmosphere in Ibadan is still very tense now, it was learned that prominent people in Ibadan, especially, all the notable clubs, societies, council of Mogagis (compound) heads, and those that have a say in Ibadan affairs, are likely to make their stand known on the issue. It was argued that there is also the likelihood, that many prominent people, may feel affected,

going to court to challenge Gov. Makinde over the new law.

The issue of Chieftaincy in the entire Oyo State, from what is now on the ground, is solely vested on the governor, who is to determine who wears the crown or not.

