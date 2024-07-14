Gunman ‘aims shot’ at Donald Trump during  Pennsylvania rally

Some yet to be identified gunmen fired shots during a rally by former US President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump was seen bleeding slightly from the ear, as he was rushed off the state by US Secret Service amid what seemed like gunshots.

Footage showed him grimace and raise a hand to his right ear, before ducking as sharp cracks – apparently shots – broke out.

He was quickly swarmed by secret service agents and rushed off stage to a waiting vehicle. He raised a fist as he was bundled into the car.

In a statement Trump’s campaign said he was “fine” and was being “checked out” at a local medical facility.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said.

Law enforcement sources later told US media that the male suspect and an audience member were dead.

In a statement, the Secret Service said Trump was safe and that measures for his protection had been implemented.

They added that an active investigation was now under way and that further information would be released when available.

Multiple bangs rang out as Trump spoke about his successor, President Joe Biden, and his administration.

Several supporters holding placards and standing behind Trump ducked as the apparent shots were heard.

One witness – Greg – told the BBC that he had spotted a suspicious-looking person “bear crawling” on a roof about five minutes before Trump started speaking. He said he pointed the person out to police.

“He had a rifle, we could clearly see him with a rifle,” he said. “We’re pointing at him, the police are down there running around on the ground – we’re like ‘hey man there’s a guy on the roof with a rifle’ and the police did not know what was going on.”

Another witness, Jason, told the BBC that he heard five shots, which went off in quick succession.

“We see the Secret Service jump on Trump to protect him. Everyone in the crowd dropped down very quickly,” he said.

“He shortly thereafter stood up and put his fist up in the air, said a couple of things.”

Tim – who was also at the rally – told the BBC that he had heard a “barrage” of shots.

“There was a spray which we initially thought was a fire hose, and then the speaker on the right-hand side started coming down,” he said.

“Something must have hit the hydraulic lines [which caused it to fall]. We saw President Trump go to the ground and everyone started dropping to the ground because it was chaos.”

In a written statement, President Biden said he was “grateful to hear” that Trump was “safe and doing well”.

“There’s no place for this kind of violence in America,” he added. “We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Politicians of both parties joined Mr Biden in condemning the apparent attack.

Former President Barack Obama said there “is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy” and that he was “relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt”.

Trump’s Vice-President Mike Pence said he and his wife were praying for his former ally, adding that he urged “every American to join us”.

And House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement: “My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable

(BBC)

