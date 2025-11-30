Insecurity spikes in Kogi as commercial vehicle attacked, churchgoers abducted

Kogi State is grappling with rising insecurity after a commercial vehicle was ambushed on Sunday along the Idofin axis in Yagba East Local Government Area, just hours after two motorists were reportedly kidnapped on the same route.

Video footage from the scene shows the aftermath of the attack, highlighting the increasing dangers faced by travelers. A source who spoke to Egbe Mekun Parrot confirmed that the driver narrowly escaped, as commuters continue to face mounting threats along the stretch. Security operatives are still searching for the two motorists abducted less than 24 hours earlier.

Residents have urged the Kogi State government and security agencies to take urgent measures to protect travelers and restore safety along the corridor.

Meanwhile, armed bandits also targeted the Ejiba community in Yagba West Local Government Area on Sunday morning, abducting several worshippers during a service at a new Cherubim and Seraphim Church. Eyewitness Adegboyega Oguns recounted the attack, saying congregants fled in panic while the church pastor, known as Orlando, his wife, and several others were taken. “It is serious, we all ran out of church,” he said.

The attacks follow another incident on Saturday along the Isanlu Makutu–Idofin road in Yagba East, where residents and travelers were forced to flee as gunmen struck suddenly.

The exact number of people abducted during the weekend attacks remains unclear, but sources said the incidents have caused widespread fear, with many residents remaining indoors and travelers avoiding the affected routes.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement, while local communities call for heightened security presence to curb the wave of banditry.