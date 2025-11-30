Connect with us

Insecurity spikes in Kogi as commercial vehicle attacked, churchgoers abducted
Gunman kills four, injures 10 at child's birthday party in California as police launch massive manhunt

Otti hails Abia-born Brig.-Gen. Chima Ekeator on promotion to Major General

Nigeria reels as new wave of kidnappings sweeps Niger, FCT, Delta and Kogi

Fresh Terror in Niger: Bandits Kidnap 24, Sever Arm of Blind Man in Twin Attacks

Ogun govt urges council chairmen to focus on people-oriented projects

Third Anniversary: OSCO-HEALTH Board, Management Congratulate Governor Adeleke

Ojukwu bunker, war museum set for major upgrade, expanded cultural roles

3rd year anniversary: Osun pensioners hail Adeleke's transformation agenda

First Bank pensioners protest alleged poor remuneration in Osun

Published

4 hours ago

on

Kogi State is grappling with rising insecurity after a commercial vehicle was ambushed on Sunday along the Idofin axis in Yagba East Local Government Area, just hours after two motorists were reportedly kidnapped on the same route.

Video footage from the scene shows the aftermath of the attack, highlighting the increasing dangers faced by travelers. A source who spoke to Egbe Mekun Parrot confirmed that the driver narrowly escaped, as commuters continue to face mounting threats along the stretch. Security operatives are still searching for the two motorists abducted less than 24 hours earlier.

Residents have urged the Kogi State government and security agencies to take urgent measures to protect travelers and restore safety along the corridor.

Meanwhile, armed bandits also targeted the Ejiba community in Yagba West Local Government Area on Sunday morning, abducting several worshippers during a service at a new Cherubim and Seraphim Church. Eyewitness Adegboyega Oguns recounted the attack, saying congregants fled in panic while the church pastor, known as Orlando, his wife, and several others were taken. “It is serious, we all ran out of church,” he said.

The attacks follow another incident on Saturday along the Isanlu Makutu–Idofin road in Yagba East, where residents and travelers were forced to flee as gunmen struck suddenly.

The exact number of people abducted during the weekend attacks remains unclear, but sources said the incidents have caused widespread fear, with many residents remaining indoors and travelers avoiding the affected routes.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement, while local communities call for heightened security presence to curb the wave of banditry.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

