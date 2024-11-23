Obasanjo, Umahi, Makinde, others to storm Osun for Adeleke’s 2nd anniversary

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will lead other well meaning Nigerians to Osun state for the second year anniversary of Governor Ademola Adeleke, just as the planning committee chairman revealed the line up of up programmes for the event.

The secretary to the state government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye stated this while briefing the media on the activities lined up to mark the second year of Governor Ademola Adeleke in office.

Igbalaye who doubles as the chairman of the anniversary, noted that Obasanjo will commission the Old garage – Lameco dualized road.

He added that the Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde will also commission the Osogbo ring road.

Other invited guest will include, the Minister for Works, David Umai, Minister for aviation, among others.

According to him, part of the activities lined up included a novelty match between the legislative arm and the executive arm, state award in the evening at Adolak event center.

“Commissioning of road in Osogbo old garage, Oke fia and lameco road by Baba Obasanjo, Commission of Osogbo ring road by governor Seyi Makinde, Commissioning of asamu road and health centers,” he said.

“Commissioning of egbedi road and vocal health center by Mr. Governor, Commissioning of cooperative college ode omu, Flag off of state wide imole agro entrepreneur project, Inspection of Oke fia fly road by minister of works and minister of aviation, Commissioning of akoda Ede road by minister of works.”