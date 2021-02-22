Former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha’s aide-de-camp, Eberendu Chiimechefulem andvand 13 other aides of the former governor, were on Monday granted a N5 million bail bond on each of the defendants

The magistrate, B.U Adikaibe, who ruled on the bail application made for the release of the defendants also insisted that a traditional ruler in the state must stand in as a surety.

They were arraigned on a six-count charge bordering conspiracy, breach of public peace, possession of firearms, unlawful destruction of the official seal of the Imo State Government, a defamatory action on the social media against the governor of the state with the intent to injure the reputation of the state government and the person of the state governor, and disturbance to a lawful order.

Some of the defendants are Eberendu Chimechefulem, Ebere Nwoke, Basil MBA, Ebuka Samuel, Darlington Ibekewe, Obasi Goodluck, Nwaiwu Ndubuisi, Ekpendu Peace, Steve Anisnuobi, and Ebere Nwokeobi.

While Eddy Onyema was the leading counsel for the defendants, E.S Ibechem was the prosecutor.

The magistrate had taken a 15-minute break to enable her rule on the bail application after hearing.

Drama ensued when one of the defendants, Darlington Ibekwe, slumped while the magistrate was ruling on the bail application