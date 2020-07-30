Adebayo Obajemu

Five notable Nigerians — Femi Otedola, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Akinwumi Adesina, Folorunso Alakija, and Paul Enenche have made the 2020 list of 100 most reputable Africans.

The list, which was pooled by Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation-management firm, had 47 women and 53 men drawn from across Africa. These prominent individuals are active players in different professional fields such as education, advocacy, business, entertainment, and more.

This newspaper learnt that the main selection criteria for the list are integrity, visibility, and impact.

For instance, Nigeria’s Folorunso Alakija, South Africa’s Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, and Ethiopia’s Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu were all featured for their contributions to Africa’s economy through their business ventures.

On leadership, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Sierra Leone’s Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, and Ghana’s former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang were all featured.

Other notable personalities on the list include Nigerian Pastor Paul Enenche; South Africa’s Prof. Wiseman L. Nkuhlu, Chancellor of the University of Pretoria and Chairman of Rothschild (SA); Guinean Economist Cellou Dalein Diallo, and Cameroon’s Dr. Vera Songwe who is the Executive Secretary of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.