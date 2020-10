OBINNA EZUGWU

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, has been tipped to emerge new Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Sources from the European Union, which had since backed her candidacy, say the former World Bank economist emerged victorious in the contest over her South Korean rival Ms Yoo Myung-hee.

The official result is, however, yet to be announced. The WTO is expected to announce the result later on Wednesday.