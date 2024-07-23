African group votes Okonjo-Iweala for second term as WTO DG

The African group at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has presented a proposal at its general council to re-elect Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as director-general.

Adebayo Thomas, spokesman for the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment who disclosed this said in a statement, noted that the proposal is for members to consider Okonjo-Iweala to run for another term as chief executive officer of the organisation.

He said the proposal was also to enable the chair of the general council to commence the process of the appointment of the director-general as soon as possible.

Abdulhamid Adamu, Nigeria’s permanent representative to WTO at the council, said, “All members pointed to all the efforts and qualities of Okonjo-Iweala and her contributions to the organisation, which enhanced a lot of progress and development. They all affirmed that she deserves to be reappointed as the director-general. All the members in the meeting from all regions that took the floor, almost 58 members, supported the proposal.”

He added that members resolved that the general council chair should start consultations on the appointment process as soon as the council approves it.

Ms Okonjo-Iweala thanked all members and assured them that she would respond with her acceptance after consultation with family members as soon as possible.

(NAN)

