OBINNA EZUGWU

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday, presented N378.48billion Delta State Appropriation Bill for 2021 to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

The budget which is named the “Budget of Recovery,” consists of N207.52 billion in Capital Expenditure and N171.32 billion in Recurrent Expenditure.

The governor noted that capital expenditure constituted 54.76% of the Budget, while recurrent expenditure made up 45.25% of the budget.

The Governor added that the allocations were in line with his administration’s agenda of spending on projects that will have direct impact on the wellbeing of Deltans.

“The proposed 2021 Budget is focused on supporting our people in a COVID19 environment, accelerating infrastructural renewal, incentivizing growth, enhancing job creation, engendering social inclusion and developing sustainably,” Okowa said.