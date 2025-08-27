Jonathan demands electoral reforms amid pressure to contest for president in 2027

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has renewed calls for sweeping electoral reforms in Nigeria, even as pressure builds within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and among political interest groups for him to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Jonathan, speaking on Wednesday at the National Action Plan for Electoral Reform Dialogue organised by the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, emphasised the urgent need to overhaul Nigeria’s electoral framework to safeguard democracy and restore public trust in elections.

Represented by the Executive Director of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Ann Iyonu, the former president acknowledged that while Nigeria has made progress since returning to democratic rule in 1999, the system still suffers from deep-seated flaws that undermine credibility and inclusion.

“Nigeria has made notable progress since our return to democratic rule, but we must acknowledge that our electoral system still faces significant challenges,” Jonathan said. “If we are truly committed to democracy, we must be bold enough to reform the process to better reflect the will of the people and the principles of justice, accountability, and inclusion.”

Jonathan outlined key reforms, starting with the creation of an independent Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to enforce internal party democracy and discipline.

“Parties are the foundation of any democracy, but in our context, they have become vulnerable to opportunism and instability. We have seen a disturbing rise in the practice of cross-carpeting — elected officials defecting from the parties under which they were elected, often without ideological justification or accountability to the electorate.

“To remedy this, we should strongly consider establishing an independent Office of the Registrar of Political Parties charged with regulating party operations, promoting internal democracy, and enforcing party discipline,” he stated.

Jonathan suggested empowering the registrar to declare vacant the seat of any lawmaker who defects without cause, a practice already in place in countries like Kenya and Malawi.

The former president also advocated for reforming the appointment process of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman. He proposed an independent screening panel comprising representatives from the judiciary, civil society, academia, trade unions, and professional bodies to reduce perceptions of bias and enhance the commission’s credibility.

Jonathan further stressed that all post-election disputes should be resolved before the swearing-in of elected officials, warning that prolonged litigation after elections destabilises governance and erodes public trust.

“It creates confusion when candidates with unresolved election cases assume office only to be removed later by the courts. This undermines the authority of the office and the credibility of the electoral process,” he noted.

He recommended streamlining the judicial process by reducing the number of courts handling high-stake election petitions and ensuring timely rulings to strengthen electoral justice.

Jonathan, however, dismissed suggestions that his advocacy is self-serving, insisting the reforms are not partisan but necessary for Nigeria’s democratic growth.

“Democracy is not just about casting ballots; it is about building institutions, promoting accountability, and protecting citizens’ rights. The reforms we are discussing today are not meant to benefit any one group but to strengthen Nigeria,” he concluded.

His renewed push for reforms comes amid growing calls for his political comeback. On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader and PDP stalwart, Abba Moro, urged Jonathan and Labour Party’s Peter Obi to consider contesting the 2027 presidential election under the PDP platform.

“We need experienced leaders with proven track records to rescue Nigeria. I call on former President Goodluck Jonathan and Mr. Peter Obi to come together under the PDP and provide that leadership in 2027,” Moro said.

The appeal, which has stirred intense speculation, is seen as part of a broader strategy by PDP leaders to reposition the party and mount a formidable challenge against President Bola Tinubu’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).