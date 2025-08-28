Imo workers to receive N104,000 minimum wage from August – Gov Uzodimma 

The Imo State Government has assured workers that the newly announced minimum wage of ₦104,000 will take effect from August 2025, describing the decision as both realistic and sustainable.

Governor Hope Uzodimma made the announcement on Tuesday, a move that has generated widespread debate, with many Nigerians questioning the state’s ability to maintain such a high wage compared to others.

Responding to the concerns on Channels TV’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, said the policy is not a populist gesture but the outcome of strategic financial reforms.

“When this government assumed office, Imo’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) was below ₦400 million. Today, we generate between ₦3 billion and ₦4 billion monthly. This is a clear indicator that the state is financially stronger,” Nwachuku stated.

He attributed the increase in revenue to blocking leakages, digitising government processes, and creating an enabling environment for investment, noting that these reforms have strengthened the state’s fiscal base.

Nwachuku also cited 46 completed road projects and other infrastructure investments as evidence of prudent financial management.

On implementation, he clarified that the ₦104,000 wage will commence with August salaries, while consequential adjustments for other civil service cadres will follow in phases.

The spokesperson stressed that the decision was carefully evaluated and not politically motivated ahead of future elections.