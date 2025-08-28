Connect with us

Politics

Imo workers to receive N104,000 minimum wage from August - Gov Uzodimma 
Advertisement

Politics

ADC questions INEC’s Southwest pre-registration figures, demands forensic audit

Politics

Ohanaeze disowns claim barring Igbo candidates from 2027 presidential race

Politics

Jonathan demands electoral reforms amid pressure to contest for president in 2027

Politics

Imo governor Uzodimma raises minimum wage to ₦104,000 for workers

Politics

Tinubu working hard to end economic hardship – Fadahunsi

Politics

Lagos APC hits Obasanjo over ‘incompetent’ jab at Tinubu

Politics

NGF explains changes in secretariat leadership, says move aims to boost capacity

Politics

PDP zones 2027 presidential ticket to South, keeps existing NWC structure

Politics

PDP has closed shop in Abia, says ex-Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu

Politics

Imo workers to receive N104,000 minimum wage from August – Gov Uzodimma 

Published

53 mins ago

on

Ugochinyere accuses Uzodimma of mismanaging LGA funds

The Imo State Government has assured workers that the newly announced minimum wage of ₦104,000 will take effect from August 2025, describing the decision as both realistic and sustainable.

Governor Hope Uzodimma made the announcement on Tuesday, a move that has generated widespread debate, with many Nigerians questioning the state’s ability to maintain such a high wage compared to others.

Responding to the concerns on Channels TV’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, said the policy is not a populist gesture but the outcome of strategic financial reforms.

“When this government assumed office, Imo’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) was below ₦400 million. Today, we generate between ₦3 billion and ₦4 billion monthly. This is a clear indicator that the state is financially stronger,” Nwachuku stated.

He attributed the increase in revenue to blocking leakages, digitising government processes, and creating an enabling environment for investment, noting that these reforms have strengthened the state’s fiscal base.

Nwachuku also cited 46 completed road projects and other infrastructure investments as evidence of prudent financial management.

On implementation, he clarified that the ₦104,000 wage will commence with August salaries, while consequential adjustments for other civil service cadres will follow in phases.

The spokesperson stressed that the decision was carefully evaluated and not politically motivated ahead of future elections.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *