OBINNA EZUGWU

The President, National Council, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and the NSE Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, have congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her recent appointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Expressing his delight over the appointment, Otunba Ogunbanjo stated, “I am truly elated to applaud Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on this momentous occasion of her emergence as the Director-General, WTO. A woman of extraordinary firsts, she has worked tirelessly over the years to deliver exceptional results in her capacity as a global finance expert, an economist and an international development professional. With Dr. Okonjo-Iweala at the helm of affairs, I am confident of a swift and collaborative response to critical issues of global concern – including the COVID-19 pandemic – that will set the global economy firmly on the path of recovery.”

Otunba Ogunbanjo also expressed support for Dr. Okonjo-Iweala in recognition of the work to be done at a time when trade protectionism and unilateralism are spreading around the world. “The Exchange believes strongly in the efficacy of multilateralism evidenced by its local and international partnerships. We, therefore pledge our support to the work of the WTO led by Dr. Okonjo-Iweala and will continue to explore innovative ways to remain an open, professional and vibrant exchange connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world,” he added.

On his part, Mr. Onyema said, “It is with great pleasure that I join the rest of the world to celebrate Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who continues to shatter glass ceilings in her impressive career. To be the first African and the first woman to lead the WTO is no small feat and she continues to make the entire African continent proud. As a renowned economist and finance expert, she has consistently applied her unrivalled expertise in various capacities to drive key reforms and promote sustainable growth both at home and abroad, and I am confident that she will thrive in her new role.”