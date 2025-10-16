The Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has received the 2025 Customer Service Award for exceptional compliance and dedication to tax remittance obligations.

The award was jointly presented by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Ogun State Government Business Audit Office at a ceremony held in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Board, SUBEB Chairman, Evangelist Olalekan Ifede, described the recognition as both encouraging and inspiring, noting that it reflects the Board’s steadfast commitment to financial transparency and accountability.

“We sincerely appreciate the FIRS for this honour. It is gratifying to see that the agency now celebrates compliance and excellence, not just sanctions. This recognition will further motivate us to sustain our culture of transparency and timely remittance,” Ifede said.

The Board Secretary, Mr. Olubori Akinleye, also expressed appreciation to the FIRS team for recognising the Board’s efforts, reaffirming SUBEB’s dedication to maintaining high standards of accountability and prompt tax payment.

Presenting the award on behalf of FIRS Chairman, Mr. Zacch Adedeji, a Senior Manager with the agency, Mrs. Christianah Oladipupo, commended Ogun SUBEB for its consistent record of timely tax deduction and remittance.

She emphasised that while FIRS retains the statutory power to audit and sanction erring organisations, it equally finds it necessary to acknowledge institutions that exemplify diligence and integrity in tax administration.

“It is within our lawful mandate to review financial records and take action when necessary. However, in the case of Ogun SUBEB, we found commendable compliance, accuracy, and consistency. It is therefore fitting to celebrate such outstanding performance,” Oladipupo stated.

She further encouraged other public institutions to emulate Ogun SUBEB’s model of transparency and compliance in financial management.