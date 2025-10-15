Osun leaps from 30th to 6th in national climate governance ranking

Osun State has recorded a major milestone in climate governance, moving from 30th position in 2024 to 6th position nationwide in the 2nd Edition of the Subnational Climate Governance Performance Ranking Report, an initiative of the Federal Government supported by the Society for Planet and Prosperity (SPP).

The impressive leap was announced by the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday.

According to the report, the ranking assesses how Nigerian states are implementing climate policies, strengthening institutional frameworks, and driving local climate action. It also serves as a benchmark for accountability, innovation, and sustainable development across the federation.

In the 2025 edition, Osun achieved a total score of 265, emerging as the second-best performing state in the South-West region, after Lagos State.

Governor Adeleke described the achievement as a testament to his administration’s strategic commitment to climate resilience, circular economy, renewable energy, and environmental sustainability as integral components of Osun’s development agenda.

Under his leadership, the state has implemented a number of key initiatives, including:

Increased budgetary allocation to climate change programmes and projects;

Establishment of a Department of Climate Change and Renewable Energy within the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation;

Enhanced monitoring of climate-related projects across local governments;

Advertisement

Integration of climate education and environmental awareness into school curricula;

Regular capacity building for climate officers at state and local levels; and

Strengthened collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment and international development partners.

The report also ranked Osun high in online visibility and public engagement on climate change governance, highlighting growing transparency in the state’s environmental programmes.

At the official unveiling of the report held at Bon Hotel Octagon, Abuja, which had in attendance the Minister of Environment and the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), the Osun State Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, accompanied by the Director of Climate Change and Renewable Energy, received the award on behalf of the government.

The delegation dedicated the honour to the people of Osun State and to Governor Adeleke for his “unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action.”

Special commendation was also extended to the Director-General and Special Envoy to the Governor on Climate Change and Renewable Energy, Professor Chinwe Obuaku-Igwe, whose leadership and coordination were pivotal in Osun’s rapid improvement in the national ranking.

The statement reaffirmed the Adeleke administration’s commitment to advancing climate action, renewable energy transition, circular economy initiatives, and sustainable development programmes aimed at building “a greener, cleaner, and more resilient Osun for present and future generations.”