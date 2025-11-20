Ogun reaffirms commitment to industrial productivity, public safety

The Ogun State government has reiterated that its commitment to creating and sustaining an environment that supports industrial productivity while ensuring public safety remains unwavering.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ola Oresanya, gave the assurance while delivering a keynote address at a two-day annual workshop for Health, Safety and Environment Officers of industrial facilities in the state. The workshop, organised by the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), was themed “Synergy, Standard and Solutions: Forging a New Era in Industrial Waste Management in Ogun State.”

Represented by the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry of Environment, Mr Akinbode Oresanya, the commissioner said the workshop aligned with several ongoing initiatives of the ministry. These include upgrading environmental monitoring systems across industrial clusters, enhancing inspection protocols and regulatory enforcement, reviewing hazardous waste management guidelines to meet international standards, and strengthening cooperation with industrial associations and environmental service providers.

He urged participants to take advantage of the workshop to collaborate and develop practical, innovative solutions with the state government. According to him, such synergy is vital to building a new era of industrial waste management that benefits the environment, the economy, and residents of Ogun State.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, the Special Adviser and Managing Director of OGWAMA, Hon Abayomi Hunye, said the workshop was designed to equip participants with up-to-date global best practices in industrial waste management.

He noted that with Ogun State hosting the highest concentration of industries in the country, it could not afford to lag behind in environmental standards. Hunye emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable ecosystem, stressing that the era of lax industrial waste handling is over.