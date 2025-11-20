Connect with us

Business

Ogun reaffirms commitment to industrial productivity, public safety
Advertisement

Business

Nigeria must break fiscal dominance to build shock-resilient financial system, experts warn

Business

Over 100 SMEs gain clarity on tax and business growth after Access Bank’s 3-day SME Academy

Business

23,000 Ogun residents benefit from Renewed Hope cash transfer card distribution

Business

CBN targets stronger policy synergy as Usoro highlights economic gains

Business

Ogun ministry of agriculture calls for stronger partnerships to boost food sustainability

Business

AfDB, Algeria strengthen devt ties as bank rallies African markets for new financial architecture

Business

Africa’s Business Heroes announces top 10 finalists ahead of 7th ABH Summit, grand finale in Kigali

Business

CBN flags economic stabilisation as Nigeria’s FX reserves hit seven-year high of $46.7bn

Business

Nigeria's Fee Fiasco: Sabotaging Detty December's Boom

Business

Ogun reaffirms commitment to industrial productivity, public safety

Published

53 minutes ago

on

Ogun reaffirms commitment to industrial productivity, public safety

The Ogun State government has reiterated that its commitment to creating and sustaining an environment that supports industrial productivity while ensuring public safety remains unwavering.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ola Oresanya, gave the assurance while delivering a keynote address at a two-day annual workshop for Health, Safety and Environment Officers of industrial facilities in the state. The workshop, organised by the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), was themed “Synergy, Standard and Solutions: Forging a New Era in Industrial Waste Management in Ogun State.”

Represented by the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry of Environment, Mr Akinbode Oresanya, the commissioner said the workshop aligned with several ongoing initiatives of the ministry. These include upgrading environmental monitoring systems across industrial clusters, enhancing inspection protocols and regulatory enforcement, reviewing hazardous waste management guidelines to meet international standards, and strengthening cooperation with industrial associations and environmental service providers.

He urged participants to take advantage of the workshop to collaborate and develop practical, innovative solutions with the state government. According to him, such synergy is vital to building a new era of industrial waste management that benefits the environment, the economy, and residents of Ogun State.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, the Special Adviser and Managing Director of OGWAMA, Hon Abayomi Hunye, said the workshop was designed to equip participants with up-to-date global best practices in industrial waste management.

He noted that with Ogun State hosting the highest concentration of industries in the country, it could not afford to lag behind in environmental standards. Hunye emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable ecosystem, stressing that the era of lax industrial waste handling is over.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (148) #UBA (180) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (404) Alex Otti (614) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1005) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (188) dollar (137) Donald Trump (109) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (180) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (315) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (678) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement