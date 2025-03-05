Ogun State government has promised to create more tributaries and outlets for Ogun River across the wetland border towns of Isheri, Kara, Wawa and Arepo to further solve the perennial flooding problems and make the areas safe.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Ola Oresanya, revealed the plan during a consultative meeting with residents of Ogun River Basin Communities at the Riverview Estate in Isheri.

According to him, the project would be in phases. He said people and some buildings would be affected as it would be necessary to consult with residents of the area before the work would commence.

Recalling the state government’s intervention in the communities since last year, Oresanya said the retention for flood in the area has reduced from five to six weeks to three weeks due to dredging of Oparo River in the area.

“We are hoping to complete the dredging of that river to Majidun Area in Ikorodu which is towards the Lagoon as well as other interventions,” he said.

He enjoined the residents of the area to cooperate with the government to complete the dredging exercise as well as the creation of tributaries and outlets for the Ogun River a reality.

Responding, Chairman, Ogun-Lagos River Basin Communities, Mr. Olanrewaju Akinde, explained that the meeting have renewed their hope and were looking forward to Ogun State government’s various interventions that would make their communities livable, testifying that, overtime the Ogun State Government through the Ministry of Environment has proven to be reliable and determined to solve the perennial flooding problems affecting the areas.