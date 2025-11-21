Abia targets large-scale food production with new LGA agricultural intervention project

The Abia State Government has launched a Joint Agricultural Intervention Project across the 17 Local Government Areas, inaugurating 17 farm managers to drive a new phase of grassroots agricultural development.

The initiative, coordinated by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in collaboration with the state government, aims to establish functional agricultural hubs in every LGA. These hubs will serve as incubation centres to train young farmers, develop highly skilled agripreneurs, and boost the production of quality farm produce to enhance food security in Abia and the wider South-East.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at the JAAC Building, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, Governor Alex Otti – represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu – said the project marks a new era in agricultural intervention in the region.

He charged the newly inaugurated farm managers to approach their assignments with commitment, focus and resilience.

“Our charge to the farm managers inaugurated today is that we are stepping into a new era in agricultural revolution in Nigeria,” Otti said. “A lot of responsibility rests on their shoulders to drive this project to great heights. We believe this will be a major turning point in food security and in improving the economy of our state and our people.”

The governor recalled that the journey began three months ago, when approval was granted for the establishment of a 12-man Joint Agricultural Intervention Committee to shape the state’s agricultural vision. He described the farm managers as “food soldiers” who will anchor agricultural programmes and interventions across their respective LGAs.

Each LGA has identified specific areas of focus, including piggery with feed mill and maggot production, ginger cultivation, cassava processing, poultry farming, pepper farming, and pepper processing plants, among others. The governor urged trainees in all LGAs to take their programmes seriously under the supervision of the farm managers.

Speaking on behalf of the 17 LGA mayors, the representative of the ALGON Chairman and Mayor of Bende LGA, Deacon Uwabunkeonye Bassey, commended Governor Otti for the initiative and urged the managers to ensure the governor’s vision is fully realised.

One of the consultants, Hon. Dannie Ubani, Managing Director of Fortune Well Farm, explained that the collective effort between the state government and LGAs is designed to ensure long-term food security.

Advertisement

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated farm managers, Dr (Mrs) Glory Nwaogbe pledged their readiness to deliver on the mandate, saying they would not disappoint the government. She thanked Governor Otti for the opportunity, adding that the managers are committed to using the project to strengthen food security in Abia.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, the Permanent Secretary of the Commission, LGA Mayors and their deputies, trainees, and other dignitaries.