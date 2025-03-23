As part of the state government efforts towards reducing the impact of flood in the State during the rainy season, the Ogun State Government has issued a flood alert, warning residents of heavy downpour within 16 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Ola Oresanya, gave the warning at the 2025 Edition of Flood Alert Press Conference, at the Ministry’s Conference Room, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, saying the State had been identified as one of the major flood prone areas in the country.

Oresanya stated that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), had predicted that rainfall would commence early March, 2025.

“The rainfall prediction for Ogun State commenced early in March, while Little Dry Spell (LDS), was expected in the State from July 21 and it would last between 27 to 40 days.

“NIMET prediction shows that from April to June, 2025, there is likely to be Severe Dry Spell (SDS) above 15days, after the establishment of rain. The prediction also identified 16 Local Government Areas as flood prone zones.

“Residents of Ijebu-Ode, Ota, Owode, Abeokuta, Onihale in Ifo, Sagamu, Iperu and Ilishan were advised to be wary of flash floods expected between March and July, 2025.

“Those living on floodplains of Isheri, Akute, Warewa, Oke-Afa, Owa and Yemule river bank in Ijebu-Ode, Ifaara Ebute-Oni, Ayede- Ayila, Makun, Iwopin and Igele in Ogun Waterside, Ebute-Imobi in Ijebu- East, Sokori, Arakonga and Onikoko river in Abeokuta. Eruwumu, Eri, Ibu, Majipa Odan and Sensen in Sagamu and Ijammido, Ilo, Erukomu, Isakale in Ado-Odo Local Government Area, among others, are advised to relocate to safer grounds before the coastal flood between September and November, 2025”, he stressed.

He also advised that Community Development Associations (CDA’s), motorists and other road users should educate their residents not to dump refuse on drainage channels and river/streams.

The Commissioner added that the State government in the past 5 years, had dredged 988.3km of rivers/streams and drainage channels, just as it constructed 698m in length of concrete drainage and culverts across the State.

Earlier in his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Hon. Kayode Akimade, advised residents to obey the 2025 Flood Alert, to ensure safety of lives and property in the State.

In his contribution, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Dr. Sam Oyeleye, assured that, the Ministry, in collaboration with other relevant agencies would ensure the safety and wellbeing of citizens of Ogun State, while calling on the community leaders, traditional rulers and the public to cooperate and support government’s efforts in preventing flood in the State.

During his presentation at the event, the Director of Flood and Erosion Control, Engr. Ismail Adenuga, rolled out steps taken to prevent flood which include, desilting of drainage channels, rivers/streams.

Responding on behalf of OOMIC Fish Farmers, Ilase, Ipokia Local Government Area, Comrade Johnson Adetona, appreciated the Ministry for desilting Giyanu stream, to prevent flooding which had previously affected their fish farms in the area.