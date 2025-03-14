The Ogun State Government, in conjunction with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has taken a giant stride towards enhancing the quality of primary health care in the State by organising a two-day training programme for assessors on facility assessment in Abeokuta.

Speaking during the training, Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, stated that the ultimate goal was to provide evidence-based data for Primary Health Care (PHC) revitalisation, increase the number of functional PHCs and ensure efficient allocation of resources to enable systematic prioritisation of facilities for interventions and maximizing their impact.

Dr. Ogunsola, mentioned that the assessment would establish a baseline functionality status of PHC facilities and create a system for routine updates on their functional status, saying that the assessment’s results would serve as a reference point for identifying gaps in PHC requirements, guiding investments and tracking progress in revitalisation efforts.

He disclosed that the assessors were drawn from a diverse range of stakeholders; including the federal, states and local governments, to ensure comprehensive and collaborative approach to the assessment, adding that it was crucial for the State to meet the required standard.

In his remarks, the State Programme Coordinator (NPHCDA) Dr. Victoria Adebiyi, explained that the training would broaden the knowledge of participants on primary health care standards and guidelines, adding that the training would enhance the capacity of assessors to identify areas for improvement in primary health care facilities, promote better informed decision-making by health authorities and stakeholders.

Responding, a participant from Remo North Local Government Area, Mrs. Idowu Yewande, commended the efforts of the organisers for a comprehensive training programme on primary health care facility assessment, promising to apply knowledge gained to improve the quality of primary health care services in the State.