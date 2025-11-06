Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

Ogun, UNICEF train health workers on youth-friendly services

The Ogun State Government, in collaboration with UNICEF through Sydani Group, has organised a three-day capacity building training for health workers across the state to equip them with the knowledge and skills required to deliver youth-friendly health services.

Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr Elijah Ogunsola, who spoke at the training in Abeokuta, said the initiative aligns with the state’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of young people. He noted that many adolescents face barriers in accessing quality healthcare due to stigma, poor communication and weak health service structures.

Ogunsola, represented by the Director of Disease Control and Immunisation, Dr Thomas Solarin, commended UNICEF for its support. He said the training seeks to promote a more inclusive and responsive health system that ensures health services for young people are accessible, acceptable, equitable and effective.

State Lead of Sydani Group, Mr Ayodele Asoro, explained that the programme also aims to promote vaccine awareness and address misconceptions, particularly regarding the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and the forthcoming introduction of the Measles-Rubella vaccine. He stressed the importance of providing accurate information on the safety and benefits of vaccination in preventing cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases.

According to him, “Youth-friendly health services are not just about offering care, but ensuring that young people feel respected, understood and confident to make informed health decisions.”

In his goodwill message, the State Coordinator of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Mr Solape Folarin, applauded the partnership, describing the training as timely, especially ahead of the Measles-Rubella vaccine rollout. He urged participants to apply the knowledge gained in their daily work.

Responding on behalf of participants, Adedeji Wasiu and Okonkwo Anges expressed appreciation to the organisers, describing the training as impactful. They said the skills acquired would enhance their engagement with young clients and strengthen trust in public healthcare services.

 

