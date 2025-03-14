Connect with us

Business

Nigerian designers set new price records with luxury dresses in 2025
Advertisement

Business

Ogun govt warns illegal revenue collectors, asks them to stop or face prosecution 

Business

Lagos economy: Rhodes-Vivour faults Sanwo-Olu's $259bn GDP claim

Business

Tony Elumelu Foundation to announce 2025 cohort of its entrepreneurship programme

Business

Customs intercepts undeclared $1.1m, SR135,900 at Kano airport

Business

Female leaders spotlight need for gender parity to break barriers at UBA Business Series, 

Business

Gov Otti flags off major road project in Ukwa West, moves to open up key industrial cluster         

Business

Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road murky, wasteful, conceived by small minds - Obasanjo 

Business

Abia unveils Health Insurance scheme for civil servants

Business

Import bills on used vehicles fall 65% to N354.8bn amid increase in import duty 

Business

Nigerian designers set new price records with luxury dresses in 2025

Published

11 mins ago

on

Nigerian designers set new price records with luxury dresses in 2025

 

Nigerian fashion designers are making waves with stunning, high-priced outfits that have caught the attention of fashion lovers worldwide.

In 2025, several expensive pieces have stood out for their beauty, quality, and craftsmanship.

At the top of the list is Deola Sagoe, known for her unique and detailed designs. Her Peplum Dress costs €4,199, while her Boned Corset & Winged Midi Skirt is priced at €3,999. Other standout pieces include the A-Line Midi Dress (€3,549) and the Dress Nectar Motif (€3,499), which blend African culture with modern fashion.

Lisa Folawiyo, famous for transforming Ankara prints into luxury fashion, also ranks among the most expensive Nigerian designers. Her Embellished Tri-Color Lace Dress is valued at $2,300, while the Maxi Dress with Puff Skirt and Bow Detail sells for $1,200. Other top designs include the Mixed Print Classic Cocktail Dress ($1,100) and the Akwete Blazer with Bows ($1,005).

Veekee James, known for her breathtaking wedding gowns and red-carpet dresses, continues to shine in the fashion industry. Her most expensive custom-made wedding dress sold for ₦4 million ($3,500). Her other couture gowns, often worn by celebrities and brides, range between ₦1.5 million ($1,300) to ₦3 million ($2,600).

The House of Deola Sagoe is also a leader in luxury bridal fashion, with wedding dresses reaching up to ₦700,000 ($1,500).

These high prices show how Nigerian designers are now competing with the biggest names in global fashion. With their creativity and craftsmanship, they are proving that African luxury fashion is here to stay.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (205) #Boko Haram (133) #UBA (168) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (326) Alex Otti (510) Aliko Dangote (88) Atiku Abubakar (294) Babajide Sanwo-olu (173) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (821) Buhari (145) CBN (506) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (133) Dapo Abiodun (143) dollar (137) EFCC (137) Fidelity Bank (99) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (352) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (181) INEC (99) IPOB (121) Labour Party (136) Muhammadu Buhari (234) naira (162) NGX (125) Nigeria (125) Nnamdi Kanu (155) NNPC (191) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (257) Olusegun Obasanjo (122) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (172) Peter Obi (575) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (91) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (231)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement