Nigerian designers set new price records with luxury dresses in 2025

Nigerian fashion designers are making waves with stunning, high-priced outfits that have caught the attention of fashion lovers worldwide.

In 2025, several expensive pieces have stood out for their beauty, quality, and craftsmanship.

At the top of the list is Deola Sagoe, known for her unique and detailed designs. Her Peplum Dress costs €4,199, while her Boned Corset & Winged Midi Skirt is priced at €3,999. Other standout pieces include the A-Line Midi Dress (€3,549) and the Dress Nectar Motif (€3,499), which blend African culture with modern fashion.

Lisa Folawiyo, famous for transforming Ankara prints into luxury fashion, also ranks among the most expensive Nigerian designers. Her Embellished Tri-Color Lace Dress is valued at $2,300, while the Maxi Dress with Puff Skirt and Bow Detail sells for $1,200. Other top designs include the Mixed Print Classic Cocktail Dress ($1,100) and the Akwete Blazer with Bows ($1,005).

Veekee James, known for her breathtaking wedding gowns and red-carpet dresses, continues to shine in the fashion industry. Her most expensive custom-made wedding dress sold for ₦4 million ($3,500). Her other couture gowns, often worn by celebrities and brides, range between ₦1.5 million ($1,300) to ₦3 million ($2,600).

The House of Deola Sagoe is also a leader in luxury bridal fashion, with wedding dresses reaching up to ₦700,000 ($1,500).

These high prices show how Nigerian designers are now competing with the biggest names in global fashion. With their creativity and craftsmanship, they are proving that African luxury fashion is here to stay.