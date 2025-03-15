FirstBank says allegations of fraud by Agbai Eke unfounded, false

FirstBank has dismissed allegations of fraud levelled against it by a businessman, Dr. Agbai Eke, noting that the issues emanated from unprofessional conduct between the businessman and a former bank staff.

“We have been made aware of a recent publication by Thisday Newspaper, Arise Television and a video circulating, regarding a court case filed by a customer, Dr. Agbai Eke, against FirstBank,” the bank said in a statement signed by Olayinka Ijabiyi, its Acting Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications.

“We can affirm that the allegations of fraud in the Bank as alluded to by ‘Dr. Agbai Eke’ are entirely unfounded and false. Our findings on the matter indicate unprofessional and unethical dealings between Dr. Agbai Eke and a former FirstBank employee, using a personal relationship to facilitate unauthorized transactions outside the bank’s knowledge or involvement.

“As the matter is currently before the Court, we will refrain from further comments to allow the Court to dispassionately determine the issues before it. The Bank has equally filed a report to law enforcements for further proper investigations and the suspects have made useful statements while the investigations are ongoing.

“FirstBank remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the protection of its customers’ interests. We assure our stakeholders that we operate with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.”