Ogun partners Sydani Group to train health workers on youth-friendly services

The Ogun State Government, in collaboration with Sydani Group, has organised a three-day capacity-building programme for health practitioners across the state to equip them with the knowledge, skills and attitudes required to deliver youth-friendly health services (YFHS).

Speaking at the training held in Abeokuta, the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr Elijah Ogunsola, said the initiative aligns with the state’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of its youthful population.

Ogunsola, who was represented by the Director of Disease Control and Immunisation, Dr Thomas Solarin, noted that many young people still face barriers in accessing quality healthcare due to stigma, poor communication, and inadequate service structures.

He explained that the training was designed to address these challenges by promoting a more inclusive and responsive health system capable of delivering accessible, acceptable, equitable and effective services for young people.

The Sydani Group State Representative, Mr Ayodele Asoro, said the organisation’s goal was to promote vaccine awareness and dispel public misconceptions about immunisation, particularly concerning the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and the soon-to-be-introduced Measles-Rubella Vaccine.

According to him, the training would enable healthcare providers to better understand and respond to the unique needs of adolescents and young adults. He stressed that youth-friendly health services go beyond medical care to ensuring that young people feel respected, understood, and empowered to make informed health decisions.

In his goodwill message, the State Coordinator of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Solape Folarin, commended the Ogun State Government and Sydani Group for organising the training, describing it as timely, especially with the imminent rollout of the Measles-Rubella Vaccine. He urged participants to apply the knowledge gained to improve service delivery.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Adedeji Wasiu and Okonkwo Anges expressed appreciation to the organisers, describing the training as impactful and timely. They noted that the skills and insights acquired would enhance their engagement with young clients and foster trust in public health institutions.