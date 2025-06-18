N/Assembly sends tax reform bills to Tinubu

The National Assembly says it has formally transmitted the tax reform bills to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assent.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South) made this known during a press conference yesterday in Abuja.

Recall that President Tinubu had transmitted four tax reform bills to the National Assembly last year for consideration and passage.

The bills ignited tense debate but were later passed by both chambers of the National Assembly. On May 25, 2025, the harmonissed version of both chambers was adopted for transmission to the President for assent.

Senator Adaramodu said, “Yes, the bill has now been transmitted. It is out of our hands and on its way to the executive.

“Tax bills like these require careful scrutiny. Legal departments in both chambers must ensure they align with existing laws before we send them to the Presidency.

“It’s not a matter of two or three days. After harmonisation, the Clerk of the National Assembly prepares the final document. Only then can the Senate President and the Speaker sign off for transmission,” he said.