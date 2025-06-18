Connect with us

Business

N/Assembly sends tax reform bills to Tinubu
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria

11 CBT centres, registrants to face sanction over fingerprint infringements – JAMB

Business

Ogun HoS hails workers for immense contributions to state, national development

Business

PETROAN flays Dangote Refinery’s distribution plan

Business

Farmers, experts condemn agric ministry’s call for prayers, fasting

Business

FCCPC summons Air Peace over alleged non-refund of cancelled flight tickets

Business

Unemployment: Apprenticeship schemes, IT, skills training centres record huge enrollment 

Business

Youth Empowerment: President Tinubu's multiple programs face public scepticism

Business

High fares: Transport companies turn to cargoes for survival

Business

Recapitalisation: Capacity challenges plague banks, as IT staffers relocate in droves

Business

N/Assembly sends tax reform bills to Tinubu

Published

19 mins ago

on

N/Assembly sends tax reform bills to Tinubu

The National Assembly says it has formally transmitted the tax reform bills to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assent.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South) made this known during a press conference yesterday in Abuja.

Recall that President Tinubu had transmitted four tax reform bills to the National Assembly last year for consideration and passage.

The bills ignited tense debate but were later passed by both chambers of the National Assembly. On May 25, 2025, the harmonissed version of both chambers was adopted for transmission to the President for assent.

Senator Adaramodu said, “Yes, the bill has now been transmitted. It is out of our hands and on its way to the executive.

“Tax bills like these require careful scrutiny. Legal departments in both chambers must ensure they align with existing laws before we send them to the Presidency.

“It’s not a matter of two or three days. After harmonisation, the Clerk of the National Assembly prepares the final document. Only then can the Senate President and the Speaker sign off for transmission,” he said.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *