Ogun HoS advises accountants to prioritise self development 

Accountants in Ogun State Civil Service have been encouraged to be more proactive in building their careers, developing essential skills and upholding integrity in the discharge of their duties.

The call was made by the State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, during the 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Ogun State Accountants’ Forum, at Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He emphasised the need for continuous training, teamwork and professionalism in the accounting profession.

Mr. Onasanya, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Mr. Jola Oyeneye, expressed appreciation to Governor Dapo Abiodun for creating a conducive work environment, ensuring regular training and employing more accountants into the State’s Civil Service.

The HoS advised them to develop emotional intelligence, think creatively, and adapt to various situations, adding that teamwork and collaboration were crucial elements that enhance productivity and efficiency, as well as building strategic partnerships within the public sector, while developing strong presentation and communication skills.

He stated, “Knowing how to effectively engage an audience and present ideas convincingly is a crucial skill that makes work more impactful and widely accepted.”

Responding, the Accountant General/Permanent Secretary (Treasury), Mr. Tunde Aregbesola, charged members to be good ambassadors in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), stressing the need for teamwork and professionalism in efficient delivery of service, encouraging members to uphold diligence and unity, while ensuring that the forum continues to grow stronger.

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Mrs. Funmilayo Dada, admonished the Accountants to be role models in their respective agencies, saying their contributions to the State’s development would speak for them in the future.

“Success will always find those who are hardworking. As Accountants, we must dot our Is, cross our Ts, and remain accountable at all times”, she added.

The Permanent Secretary, Bureau of State Pensions, Mrs. Arinola Adetayo in a goodwill message, described Accountants as the heartbeat of the State, playing a crucial role in financial management, urging them to remain dedicated, uphold ethical standards and support the government’s fiscal policies, especially in revenue generation and debt management.

She said it was essential for them to embrace continuous learning and networking to keep up the professional standard.