An Islamic cleric, Sanusi Amidu, has called for unity among communities, warning that disunity can lead to crises like those witnessed in Ifon, Erin-Osun, and Ilobu.

Speaking on Sunday in a Ramadan lecture at Kajola Community, Ede, Osun State, he urged residents to work together to maintain peace and development.

“When there is no unity, peace cannot reign. Everybody will begin to see each other as enemies, and this will only lead to crisis,” he said.

“What is happening in Ifon, Erin-Osun, and Ilobu should serve as a lesson. Instead of division, neighboring communities should work together for peace to reign.”

He urged residents of Kajola to embrace patience, tolerance, and mutual understanding to prevent similar crises from occurring in their community.

Amidu reminded Muslims that faith should not be seasonal, urging them to continue observing Salat and reciting the Quran beyond Ramadan.

The Baale of Kajola, Chief Yinusa Kabiru, also reinforced this message, advising people to be patient and fair in their dealings with one another.

“When issues arise in the community, we should not allow emotions to dictate our response. Instead, we must take a step back, weigh the facts carefully, and seek peaceful resolutions. A divided community cannot prosper, and as leaders, we have a duty to promote understanding rather than division.”

He further urged residents to uphold respect for one another, emphasizing that patience and dialogue are crucial in addressing disputes.

“Let us remember that no disagreement is beyond resolution if we approach it with wisdom. We must avoid bitterness and resentment, as these only create deeper divisions,” he added.

The Asiwaju of Kajola, Ayobami Agboola, also emphasized the importance of unity, stressing that it is essential for peaceful coexistence.

“Unity is the foundation of a thriving society. If we truly embrace it, we can live peacefully without conflicts or divisions,” he said. “Look at what is happening in Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun, if they genuinely wished for peace, they would come together, have meaningful discussions, and settle their differences amicably and diplomatically, rather than resorting to violence.”

Agboola called on the traditional rulers in the warring communities to take decisive steps toward reconciliation.

“The three kings must prioritize unity. They should come together, find common ground, and resolve their disputes so that innocent lives are not lost. Bloodshed will only deepen divisions,” Agboola stated.

He also urged Muslims to uphold the spirit of Ramadan beyond the fasting period, emphasizing the need for continued faith and devotion.

“Ramadan teaches us patience, peace, and devotion to God. But these values should not end when the month does. We must remain committed to unity and continue to serve and worship God beyond Ramadan,” he added.