Osun ‘end time prophet’ sees sudden destruction of the world in 2025

Prophet Cornelius Obagunwa, General Overseer of The Rapture Of Holy People of God, Osogbo, Osun state has declared that a time of pleasure and peace will come to Nigeria and the entire world in 2025, but only after a period of sudden destruction in the world.

According to the prophet, this brief period of pleasure and peace will be a deceptive calm before the ultimate reckoning, as the world will be lulled into a false sense of security.

Prophet Obagunwa’s message serves as a warning to individuals to prepare for the unexpected and to seek refuge in their faith.

He said, “2025 Time of pleasure will come all over the world in Nigeria and time of peace and safety will come after death, then sudden destruction come upon them as labour pain upon a pregnant woman and they shall not escape. But you brethren are not in darkness, so that this day should overtake you as a thief. Tessalonia 5 : 3 – 4

“1995 I was caught up into heaven for one hour. Our lord Jesus Christ anointed me as end time Prophet, after which I was sent back and I woke up from my sleep in that revelation, our lord Jesus Christ commissioned me to pray for people to repent and to receive holy spirit and power to preach to sensitize people and make public awareness about the second coming of our lord jesus christ. Starting from the southwest of Nigeria.

“1995 God established the holy church of God from above, end time church on me. As an end time Prophet in 2025, that church is going to be thirty years in the earth.

“2015, This very church joined the holiness revival movement horemow. The horemow church represents blood while the holy church of God from above end time church represents water, and as these two joined together was when the work was made perfect. 2025 is going to be ten years. 2025 Holiness revival movement will be fifteen years on earth.

“2021 to 2025 is three and half years. Three and half years is antichrist government in the world from President Buhari to President Tinubu in Nigeria. Now we are in the beast government on earth. But leave out the court, which is outside the temple and do not measure it, for it has been given to gentiles, and they will thread the holy city underfoot for forty-two months. Rev 11: 2

“The wicked shall be turned into hell and all the nation that forget God. Psalm 9:17.

“The sinner in zion is afraid, and fearfulness is a surprised in the hypocrite [sic], who among us shall dwell with the devouring fire; who among us shall dwell with everlasting burning. Isa 33:14.

“But watch yourself, let your heart weigh down with desperation and drunkenness and care of life, and that day will come upon you suddenly like a trap. For it will come as a snare on all those who dwell on the face of the whole earth. Watch therefore and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass and to stand before the son of man. Luke 21:34-36.

“Advisers come and join us in horemow today. Tomorrow may be too late before the rock of God comes to earth. ( HOREMOW IS EYE OF GOD). We are in injury time for the message of the cross. It is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved, it is the power of God. 1 Kor 1:18.”

Prophet Obagunwa can be reached via 08134279489