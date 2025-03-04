Connect with us

16 burnt to death in a lone auto crash  along Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway
DSS personnel beat up senior police officer attached to Abia Assembly 

Global South Alliance unveils digital library, opens membership applications

Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, seminarian in Edo

Osun CoS' wife, Dr. Balqees Akinleye celebrates birthday with vulnerable, elderly in Ede

Ramadan: Kano Hisbah nabs 20 for eating in public

Police free kidnap victim, nab two in Kwara

Cleric sentenced to life jail for defiling minor in Ekiti

US-based man hails Peter Obi for building hospital that saved his life 

Fasting: How to do it right

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sixteen persons were burnt to death in a lone accident that involved a Mazda bus along Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, Buhari Estate axis.

The Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun State Command, Mrs Florence Okpe who confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta, said the Mazda bus with registration number KJA 949YJ caught fire when a gas cylinder it was carrying exploded.

Mrs Okpe stated that a total of 21 passengers were involved, with 16 fatalities recorded, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“The genders of the victims could not be identified as they were burnt  beyond recognition,” she said.

 

