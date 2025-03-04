Sixteen persons were burnt to death in a lone accident that involved a Mazda bus along Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, Buhari Estate axis.

The Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun State Command, Mrs Florence Okpe who confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta, said the Mazda bus with registration number KJA 949YJ caught fire when a gas cylinder it was carrying exploded.

Mrs Okpe stated that a total of 21 passengers were involved, with 16 fatalities recorded, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“The genders of the victims could not be identified as they were burnt beyond recognition,” she said.