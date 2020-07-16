KUNLE IDOWU

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has told commercial motorcyclists, known as Okada riders, to henceforth stop plying highways within the State

The Governor made his stance known while inaugurating the Ogun State Transport Master Plan Committee at his Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta Office on Wednesday.

The governor explained that his decision became imperative because of the dangers plying on highways posed, not only to Okada riders but to the public at large.

Abiodun added that commercial motorcyclists were not meant to ply the highway, stressing that the purpose of allowing them to operate in Ogun was to serve as a means of moving people from the interior parts of the town to the major roads.

He expressed outrage that Okada riders were plying expressways, especially the Lagos-Ibadan road, a development he described as suicidal and risky to both riders and passengers.

“They (okada riders) were not meant to ply the major roads. Worse still, they were not meant to ply highways. Today, you see okada on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. I think that must stop,” the governor said