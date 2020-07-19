Kunle Idowu

The Ogun State Police Command says it has found the corpse of one of the kidnappers who kidnapped a youth corps member in Shagamu area of the state earlier this month.

The command which stated this in a statement by CP Kenneth Ebrimson, state’s commissioner of police, explained that the dead body of kidnapper was recovered in a bush at Ilishan Remo town.

it would be recalled that the man alongside his colleagues had abducted the duo of Agnes Okoroji a youth Corps member attached to Federal government girls college Shagamu and Tawa Sosanwo but met their waterloo when they were intercepted by policemen on routine patrol .

The Police who were led by their DPO , Okiki Agunbiade a Superintendent of Police fired gun shots at the hoodlums as they took to their heels to avoid arrest.

It was gathered that the kidnappers in a bid to escape opened fire on the policemen and the police men retaliated.

During the cross fire that ensued,the kidnappers abandoned their Toyota sienna operation vehicle and the victims were rescued unhurt.

The exchange of gunshot left one of the gang members dead while others escaped with bullet wounds. The continuous combing of the bush led to recovery of the corpse of one of them that escaped with gunshot injury.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has directed a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang.