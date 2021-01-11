Kunle Idowu

Ogun State government has assured Investors and motorists operating in the state of adequate infrastructural development, to enhance socio-economic growth.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Babatunde Adesina gave the assurance while speaking with journalists at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, after inspecting some project sites

He explained that ongoing road constructions across the State would be beneficial to all.

Engr. Adesina said that the road construction between Sagamu interchange-Abeokuta which had end had reached advanced stage, just as the right lane had been tarred with wearing and bidder course and now opened to traffic.

According to him, ‘’milling of asphaltic surfacing in preparation for asphalt laying at the Oke-Mosan end is in progress and work is continuing simultaneously in other parts of the State, while preliminary works such as designing, artwork among others on newly approved roads are also ongoing’’.

Engr. Adesina reiterated government’s resolve at ensuring bridging the gap on Infrastructural development, saying, it was on this premise that priority was given to Infrastructural development in the 2021 budget.

“The Present administration is trying to bridge the gap on infrastructure to boost economic growth and put the State on front burner for prospective and existing investors to do business, as well as putting smile on faces of citizens, hence the priority given to infrastructure in the 2021 budget’’, he said.