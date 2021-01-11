Kunle Idowu

Ogun State Government has scaled up its preparedness to contain the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic with the opening of an Oxygen Therapy Center.

The Center is aimed at avoiding a situation of scarcity of the life saving consumable whenever it is needed.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, made this known in Abeokuta,explaining that the Oxygen Therapy Center which sits within the Infectious Disease Hospital, Iberekodo, Abeokuta consists of 20 beds of high dependency capacity.

She added that the state and the nation at large was in the deep of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, describing the infectivity rate of the new strain as being highly infectious.

“The Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital ( OOUTH) Isolation center is at 90 per cent capacity right now which means that people have to take cognizance of being responsible for their own health.” She said

The Commissioner explained the nation’s positivity rate prior to December was roving around 0.7 – 0.8 percent stressing that since December, particularly January,our positivity rate had gone up by about 8 per cent .

She added that the development meant that the second wave was real.

The Commissioner urged all and sundry to pay attention and do all the necessary things needed to protect themselves.

“We are more concern as a state but we are prepared. We have OOUTH, Federal Medical Center, Abeokuta, Ikenne Isolation Centers all available.

“Our Oxygen Therapy Center in Iberekodo, Abeokuta will help to ensure that we do not run out of oxygen like some states are experiencing at the moment. We are responding appropriately to contain and curtail this second wave,” she said.

The Commissioner, however, pointed that Ogun has tested over 50,000 residents which is the 1 per cent of its population as stipulated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Ogun is one of the leading states in the number of tests carried out. We’ve actually hit one person of our population which is the stipulated number prescribed by NCDC for all states.

” We have tested over 50,000 residents of Ogun State given that our population is about 5.8m. We are now heading to 2 per cent. Out of the over 50,000 tested, we have about 2500 positive,” she stated.

Coker, therefore, said that of the non-pharmaceutical guidelines are adhered to, there will be no overwhelming situation in containing the pandemic.

“We are responding appropriately to contain and curtail this second wave but success of our response has to be a collaborative one between the government and the individuals,” the Commissioner said.