The office of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau in Kano has been set ablaze by some protesters.

The building, located at Tarauni LGA of the state, serves as the meeting point of the State APC faction led by the former governor.

The protesters who are alleged to be loyal to Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano, were said to have set the building ablaze on Thursday afternoon.

The factions have been at loggerheads for some time.

The crisis got worse after the state congress, on October 18, produced two factional leaders with one loyal to Mr Ganduje and the other to Mr Shekarau.

The Shekarau faction had elected Haruna Danzago as chairman while Mr Ganduje’s camp elected Abdullahi Abbas.

The National Appeal Committee set up by the APC later recognised Mr Abbas as the chairman of the party in the state.

Not satisfied with the decision of the party, the faction led by Mr Shekarau headed to court, asking for the nullification of the congresses at the ward, local government and state levels conducted by the rival faction and recognition of its own.

On Tuesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the requests and upheld the congresses conducted by the Shekarau faction.

The judge also made an order restraining the Ganduje faction from appointing a new executive.

The court judgment has continued to be greeted with heated debates among different groups in the state.

On Thursday, after protesters set the building ablaze, residents of the area intervened to quickly put out the fire and confront the arsonists. The police would later arrived at the scene to maintain law and order.

