Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has sacked his political appointees ahead of his exit from office on October 16.

This was contained in a memo by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. T.G Adejumo, on behalf of the SSG on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

According to the memo dated July 15, 2022, the political appointees were the Senior Special Assistants, the Technical Assistants, the Special Assistants and Executive Assistants.

It stated that the termination of the appointment take effects from July 30, 2022, adding that the decision was to ensure seamless transition from the current administration to Governor-elect Biodun Oyebanji.

It further said the action will pave way for the State Government to process all outstanding allowances to affected appointees, for a smooth transition from the incumbent administration to the new government.

“A Transition Committee was constituted to among others, evolve strategies for a smooth transition from the incumbent to the incoming government.

“One of the duties of the Committee, in line with Ekiti State Transition Law, is to ensure the payment of entitlements of political office holders including their terminal benefits.

“His Excellency Dr John Kayode Fayemi has approved that the services of all Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Technical Assistants and Executives Assistants would end on 31st July 2022 to enable the state government process all outstanding allowances of the affected officials more so that the government is winding up”, the memo stated.