A former Deputy National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ms Kemi Nelson, is dead.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, announced in a tweet that the APC chieftain died on Sunday.

“We lost a dear soul to the cold hands of death earlier today. May the soul of the late Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, former Southwest Women Leader of the @OfficialAPCNg,” Akosule tweeted on Sunday.

“Rest In Peace and may God grant her immediate family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this loss.”

The deceased, aged 66, was an ally of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, also mourned Nelson on Twitter.

Sharing an old post, Gawat said, “The day I posted this, Our Big Mummy, Yeye Kemi Nelson called me and said, ‘I saw ur tweet and I replied, most people don’t know how we suffered for Lagos to be what it is today’.

“I replied, ‘we will keep telling them ma’. I guess that was a stylish ‘Goodbye’. Goodnight Ma.”

Nelson was the only female member of the APC ‘s Governance Advisory Council in Lagos state.

She was a former commissioner in Lagos and was also appointed to the NSITF board by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, a position she held until May 2021.

She was born on February 9, 1956, and schooled in Ijebu, Lagos and Ibadan; and was survived by three children.

Nelson was reported to have passed on after a prolonged illness at the age of 66.

Before her death, Nelson was the Yeye Oge of Lagos state and one of the right-hand loyalists of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu.