Abducted NDDC official, Kingsley Okorafor released

By Ori Martins

The kidnapped senior worker of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Kingsley Okorafor, of Umuadara Umulogho autonomous community in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, has been released. He was kidnapped in his home town, Saturday.

The manner the abduction took place rattled the people of the area as the entire community was in shock. The people asked many questions without anyone giving any answer.

A community source very close to the victim confirmed to Business Hallmark that Okorafor had been released. Asked if the N10m ransom demanded by the abductors was paid before the release was effected, it simply said “I cannot confirm that because the family only thanked God that her ward returned alive”.

The traditional ruler of the community, Patrick Uwalaka, who earlier said that the development was unfortunate also celebrated the eventual release.

It was gathered that Okorafor attended a vigil of the Traditional Ruler of Ndihu autonomous community in Obowo LGA, Innocent Anyawu, last Friday whose burial was scheduled for Saturday (yesterday). He was therefore trailed by his kidnappers after he left the vigil to his community where he was ultimately abducted, leaving his car at the scene. It was also gathered that the suspects had established contacts with the victim’s family and placed N10m as ransom for his releases.

The Imo State Police Command spokesman, Micheal Abattam, never responded to an inquiry about the abduction and release of the NDDC personnel.