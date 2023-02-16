Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo State, has demanded the arrest of Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of the state of the for mobilising thugs to vandalise banks and disrupt the peace of the state under the guise of protesting the new naira scarcity.

Chris Nehikhare, the state commissioner for information made the demand in a statement on Wednesday.

“We have been around the city all day, speaking with some of the protesters and we have done our investigations. We discovered that it is more than meets the eye,” Nehikhare said.

“At this juncture, we will like to call on security agencies to call Adams Oshiomhole for questioning. He should be arrested and made to account for his movement in the last few days especially here in Benin City.

“Oshiomhole deliberately instigated the protest of the people,” the commissioner said.

“I know people will think the protest is as a result of lack of naira notes but even if that is the case, Nigerians should know which political party is involved because it is ironic the political party that is responsible for this policy is the same party sending people to destroy PDP billboards,” the commissioner added.