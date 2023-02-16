BREAKING: Buhari orders release of old N200 back into circulation

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release the old N200 bank notes back into circulation for a period of 60 days.

The President gave the directive while delivering his state of the nation address on Thursday morning.

The Nigerian leader who blamed ‘unscrupulous’ elements in the banking industry for the scarcity of naira notes, maintained that the old N500 and N1,000 notes remain phased out.

Buhari expressed sympathy for Nigerians over the hardship caused by the currency scarcity.

He said he’s directed the CBN to collaborate with security agencies and go after those sabotaging the naira redesign policy.