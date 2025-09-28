A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and philanthropist, Prince Kola Asanike, has congratulated His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, describing him as “a man destined by providence to rule and reign.”

In a statement issued to journalists, Asanike said Oba Ladoja’s ascension to the revered throne was a testimony to his resilience, statesmanship, and uncommon service to the people of Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

He noted that the new monarch’s remarkable journey, from businessman, to senator of the Federal Republic, governor of Oyo State, and now Olubadan of Ibadanland, reflected divine orchestration and the fulfilment of destiny.

“Oba Rashidi Ladoja has always been a leader of the people, whether in politics, public service, or community development. His enthronement as Olubadan of Ibadanland is not only historic but also symbolic of the confidence that God and the people have in his capacity to lead with wisdom, fairness and dignity,” Asanike said.

The APC stalwart expressed optimism that Oba Ladoja’s reign would consolidate peace, unity, and progress in Ibadanland. According to him, the ancient city has been blessed with a monarch who combines political experience, cultural depth, and a passion for development.

“The throne of the Olubadan is the pride of the Yoruba nation. With Oba Ladoja, Ibadanland has a ruler who understands governance, appreciates culture, and values the welfare of his people. His reign will no doubt usher in prosperity and renewal for our land,” he added.

Asanike urged indigenes and residents of Ibadan to rally behind the new monarch and support his vision for the city’s continued growth. He also prayed for Oba Ladoja to enjoy a long, peaceful, and impactful reign.

“On behalf of my family, political associates, and the many lives touched by my philanthropic efforts, I congratulate His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on this historic milestone. May his reign be long and glorious,” he concluded.