UN sounds alarm as hunger crisis deepens in Nigeria, 15 other countries
Published

2 hours ago

on

The United Nations has raised a red flag over worsening global hunger, naming Nigeria among 16 countries at risk of famine as aid funding collapses and conflicts intensify.

In a joint alert issued on Wednesday, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) warned that millions of people could face starvation unless the international community acts swiftly.

The Rome-based agencies listed Haiti, Mali, Palestine, South Sudan, Sudan, and Yemen as the countries most at risk, describing them as “on the brink of catastrophic hunger.”

Others of “very high concern” include Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, Nigeria, Somalia, and Syria, while Burkina Faso, Chad, Kenya, and Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh also made the list.

“We are on the brink of a completely preventable hunger catastrophe that threatens widespread starvation in multiple countries,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain. “Failure to act will only fuel more instability, migration, and conflict.”

The report noted that humanitarian funding had fallen “dangerously short,” with only $10.5 billion received out of the $29 billion required to feed and support at-risk populations this year.

As a result, WFP said it has had to cut food rations for refugees and displaced persons, and in some countries, suspend school feeding programmes altogether.

FAO warned that the crisis also threatens agricultural livelihoods – the backbone of food production in many vulnerable regions. It said urgent support is needed to supply farmers with seeds, fertilisers, and livestock health services “before planting seasons begin or new shocks occur.”

Both agencies appealed to world leaders and donors to close the funding gap and prevent a full-scale famine that could engulf millions across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

