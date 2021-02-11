OBINNA EZUGWU

A former civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, has died, aged 91.

Incumbent governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, confirmed the death on Thursday.

“With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande,” Sanwo-Olu wrote via his twitter handle @jidesanwoolu

“Baba Jakande’s record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come.

“His death is a collosal loss and he will be missed.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Baba Jakande.

May Allah grant him Aljanat Firdaus, Aamin”

Jakande, a former journalist, became governor of Lagos from 1979 to 1983, and later was Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime.

A disciple of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Jakande ran for election as executive governor of Lagos State in 1979, on the Unity Party of Nigeria platform, defeating. He defeated his opponents, Adeniran Ogunsanya of NPP and Sultan Ladega Adeniji Adele of National Party of Nigeria and was subsequently sworn in as governor.

His administration was effective and open and implemented the cardinal policies of his party. He introduced housing and educational programs targeting the poor, building new neighbourhood primary and secondary schools and providing free primary and secondary education.

Notably, Jakande established the Lagos State University and his government constructed over 30,000 housing units.

Some of the housing units include low cost estates in Amuwo-Odofin, Ijaiye, Dolphin, Oke-Afa, Ije, Abesan, Iponri, Ipaja, Abule Nla, Epe, Anikantamo, Surulere, Iba, Ikorodu, Badagry.