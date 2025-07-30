Connect with us

Adeoyo State Hospital in Ibadan has stopped admitting new patients and discharged most of those on admission, following the commencement of a nationwide warning strike by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

The seven-day warning strike, which began on Wednesday, was declared over the Federal Government’s failure to meet key demands presented by the nurses. These demands include an upward review of shift and uniform allowances, a distinct salary structure for nurses, increased core duty allowance, mass recruitment into the profession, and the establishment of a nursing department in the Federal Ministry of Health.

A visit by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to the hospital, located along Ring Road in Ibadan, revealed largely empty wards. Most patients had been discharged, while only a few in critical condition remained—without nursing care.

Mr. Adegoke Rahman, whose mother was still on admission in the female ward, said patients had been asked to leave due to the strike. According to him, his mother had recently undergone surgery on her leg and could not stand or walk. He said doctors were doing their best to manage the situation, but no nurses were on duty.

Another patient, Mr. Samuel Biyi, who came for outpatient care for a leg injury, said he was not attended to, despite being in serious pain.

A doctor who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that while doctors and some other medical personnel were still working, the hospital was not accepting new admissions. Only outpatients were being attended to, he said, while patients with critical needs were being referred to private hospitals.

He added that those previously admitted were discharged on Tuesday in anticipation of the strike.

The Oyo State chapter of NANNM had earlier directed its members to fully comply with the nationwide industrial action. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the state secretary of the union, Comrade Emmanuel Aina, said the directive followed a resolution of the union’s National Executive Council and an order from its national headquarters.

(NAN)

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

