Nurses ignore FG talks, begin warning strike today

Nurses under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives–Federal Health Institutions Sector, have asserted that their planned seven-day warning strike will begin on Wednesday.

The members expressed determination to complete the strike even if the government called for negotiations.

Speaking on Tuesday, the National Chairman of NANNM-FHI, Morakinyo Rilwan, said the government had 15 days to respond to their demands but failed to act.

The union, on July 14, 2025, issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding immediate intervention to prevent a total healthcare shutdown.

Some of theirn demands include upward review of shift allowance, uniform allowance adjustment, a separate salary structure for nurses, increased core duty allowance, mass employment of nurses, and the establishment of a nursing department in the Federal Ministry of Health, among others.

Rilwan said, “As far as we are concerned, there has been no communication from the government to this moment. That is why we are saying the strike is going on, and nothing is stopping it.

“Even if the government calls today or tomorrow, it won’t stop the strike. They had enough time.

“Fifteen days is enough for them to call us for negotiations. It is because they are not sensitive to the welfare of the masses. That’s why they allowed 15 good days to elapse.”

Rilwan said that the strike was initiated by members who had grown tired of poor working conditions.

“For over 40 years, we have been patient with them. They subjected us to no provision of gloves or equipment, and for the past 40 years, nurses have not embarked on any strike.

“And we gave them 15 days’ notice. Maybe they are looking at it that these people have not gone on strike for a very long time, so they are not going to go on strike. But they are wrong,” he said.

He said, “This strike is not initiated by the leadership of the union; it was initiated by the members, and they said this is what they want.

“So, we don’t have any option but to allow them to exercise their rights, because they are tired.