Published

1 hour ago

on

Striking nurses call off strike after deal with FG – Health Minister

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has suspended its nationwide warning strike following a breakthrough in negotiations with the Federal Government.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, after a closed-door meeting with leaders of the union in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists, Pate confirmed that key agreements were reached during the meeting, paving the way for the resumption of services by nurses and midwives across the country.

“We had very productive discussions with the leadership of NANNM. I am pleased to announce that they have agreed to suspend the strike and return to work while we continue to address their concerns,” the Minister said.

However, union leaders declined to comment on the outcome of the meeting or the specific terms of the agreement.

The strike, which began on July 29, 2025, was a seven-day warning action aimed at drawing attention to long-standing grievances. NANNM had earlier issued a 15-day ultimatum on July 14, accusing the government of reneging on promises made in previous negotiations.

Among the union’s demands were an upward review of shift duty allowances, prompt payment of hazard allowances, recruitment of additional nurses to ease workload, improved working conditions in hospitals, and immediate implementation of a new salary structure.

The industrial action paralysed health services in many public hospitals, with reports of patients being turned away from emergency wards and maternity units in several states.

The Federal Government had earlier appealed to the nurses to reconsider the strike in the interest of public health, especially given the pressure on Nigeria’s healthcare system amid ongoing reforms and a shortage of medical personnel.

With the strike now suspended, normal operations are expected to resume at public health facilities across the country. However, observers say the long-term resolution of the nurses’ demands will depend on how quickly and sincerely the government implements the agreements reached.

