Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi Bags NOA Fellowship Award for Outstanding Contributions to Eye Health

Dr. (Mrs.) Betty Emeka-Obasi, the Director of the Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau, has been honoured with the prestigious Fellowship Award of the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) in recognition of her exceptional contributions to advancing eye health and promoting the optometry profession in Abia State.

The award was presented to her during the Award Night of the ongoing NOA Conference by the First Lady of Abia State, Lady Pricilla Chidinma Otti.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Emeka-Obasi had also received an Award of Excellence during the opening ceremony of the conference, further underscoring her dedication to improving access to quality eye care.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Emeka-Obasi said, “I am honoured to have received an Award of Excellence during the NOA Conference Opening Ceremony in recognition of my dedication to advancing eye health in Abia State through the Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau, as well as my commitment to the growth of the optometry profession. I am thankful for this recognition and remain committed to improving access to quality eye care for all.”

With the conferment of the Fellowship Award, Dr. Emeka-Obasi now holds the title of FNOA (Fellow of the Nigerian Optometric Association).

The Nigerian Optometric Association Fellowship Award is one of the highest professional honours bestowed by the body, reserved for individuals who have made remarkable impacts in optometry and public eye care initiatives.