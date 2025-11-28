NUPRC unveils 2025 oil licensing round, lists 50 onshore and offshore blocks for global investors

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced that 50 oil and gas blocks across various basins will be on offer in the 2025 petroleum licensing round, set to begin on December 1.

The move follows President Bola Tinubu’s approval earlier in November, paving the way for what the commission describes as a major push to expand Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves and attract fresh capital into the upstream sector.

In a statement on Friday, the Commission said the licensing round, conducted under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, will feature blocks spread across onshore, shallow water, and deepwater terrains.

“The Commission has identified fifty (50) oil and gas blocks across onshore and offshore terrains spanning several diverse basins that will be made available to interested investors,” the statement said.

It added that full guidelines, requirements, and block details will be published on the Licensing Round portal at launch.

To engage prospective investors, NUPRC has scheduled a pre-bid conference for December 17 in Lagos.

The agency will also embark on a global investment roadshow in major energy hubs: Dubai on January 5, 2026; Singapore on January 8; Beijing on January 12; and Houston on January 19.

According to the Commission, the bid round forms a central pillar of its mandate under the PIA to deepen upstream development, increase reserves, and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global energy market.

“The Licensing Round is a key component of the Commission’s mandate under the PIA to enhance Nigeria’s upstream development, attract investment, and expand national hydrocarbon reserves,” it stated.

It reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and competitive process, saying it aims to work with partners who share its focus on safety, excellence, and environmental responsibility.

NUPRC described the launch of the 2025 round as “a great privilege” and expressed optimism about strong participation and the new opportunities the exercise will unlock for the country’s energy sector.