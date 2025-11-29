Dangote Group signs technical partners for fertiliser expansion in Nigeria, Ethiopia

Dangote Group has announced a series of major technical partnerships to drive the next phase of its fertiliser expansion in Nigeria and the development of new production facilities in Ethiopia.

The company said the partnerships represent a significant milestone in its long-term plan to boost regional food security, improve agricultural productivity and strengthen Africa’s presence in the global fertiliser market.

With the new agreements in place, Dangote Group will increase its urea production capacity in Nigeria from the current three million metric tonnes to nine million metric tonnes per year. Its existing plant operates two trains with a combined capacity of three million metric tonnes, while the planned expansion will add four new trains to meet rising demand across Africa and international markets.

The Group also recently performed the groundbreaking for a $2.5bn fertiliser plant in Gode, Ethiopia. Designed to produce three million metric tonnes of urea annually, the Ethiopia project forms part of Dangote’s growing commitment to food security and industrial development across the continent.

To ensure world-class standards in technology, efficiency and reliability, Dangote Group has sealed partnerships with major global engineering companies:

Topsoe

Topsoe will supply ammonia technology licences and complete process design packages for six ammonia plants — four in Nigeria and two in Ethiopia. The company is globally recognised for its advanced ammonia process technologies that support efficient and environmentally sustainable production.

Saipem

Saipem will provide urea melt technology licences and full process design packages for all six plants. The firm brings decades of engineering expertise in fertiliser production systems.

Thyssenkrupp (UFT division)

Thyssenkrupp’s UFT unit will supply the granulation technology licence and complete process design package for granulation units at the six fertiliser plants, enabling the production of premium-grade urea granules for domestic and export markets.

Engineers India Limited (EIL)

EIL has been appointed project management consultant and engineering, procurement and construction management consultant for the four fertiliser plants being developed by Dangote Fertiliser Free Zone Enterprise (DFFZE) in Lekki, Lagos. The company is known for its track record in large-scale industrial engineering and project execution.

Dangote Group said the partnerships underline its commitment to delivering high-quality industrial assets that meet stringent global standards. When completed, the projects are expected to substantially expand urea and ammonia production capacity in Africa, generate jobs, support agricultural value chains and contribute to sustainable economic growth in Nigeria, Ethiopia and the wider region.

The Group reiterated its dedication to building resilient industrial capacity, supporting national development goals and fostering global collaborations that advance Africa’s long-term prosperity.