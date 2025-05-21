NUC approves five new programmes for Abia State University 

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted full accreditation to five academic programmes at Abia State University, Uturu, following its accreditation exercise conducted in October/November 2024.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, during a press briefing at Government House, Umuahia, on the outcomes of the latest State Executive Council meeting. The newly accredited programmes, which will enjoy a five-year accreditation period, include Law, Agriculture, Mass Communication, Educational Management, and Planning.

To further enhance academic excellence at the university, the state government has approved N800 million for the purchase of engineering equipment. In addition, it has granted a waiver for the recruitment of lecturers to fill vacant academic positions in critical disciplines.

Prince Kanu noted that Governor Alex Otti has fulfilled his pledge to renovate the male hostel at the university. The project is nearing completion and is expected to be commissioned before the end of May. Work has also begun on the construction of a new 5,000-bed capacity hostel for students.

In a related development, the commissioner announced that the government has approved the long-overdue promotion of staff at Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, where no promotion exercise has occurred since 2008. He added that payment of salary arrears to sacked and resigned staff of the institution has commenced.

Kanu revealed that the polytechnic recorded a 100% pass rate in the first phase of the 2nd National Institute of Science, Laboratory, and Technology modular practical exams. Of the 158 students who sat for the second phase of the exams, 157 passed—reflecting a 99% success rate.

He also praised the polytechnic’s technological innovations, including the development of an online clearance platform designed to ease administrative stress for students. The institution is currently undergoing a comprehensive curriculum review and plans to introduce emerging courses, including Artificial Intelligence.

On the Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu (ASCETA), the commissioner disclosed that a panel has been inaugurated to investigate the activities of the recently suspended provost. Meanwhile, construction works are ongoing at the college.

The state executive council also approved the recruitment of 5,300 teachers who recently completed the first phase of the hiring process. Kanu confirmed that a second phase of recruitment will begin shortly, with the application portal set to reopen in the coming days.

Additionally, the commissioner announced the postponement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s scheduled visit to Abia State on May 23. The President was expected to flag off the Abia Medical City project and commission the reconstructed Port Harcourt Road in Aba. The visit has been rescheduled to June due to other national engagements.